Ratings King: Bigg Boss Reigns Supreme with All-Language TVR Records

Bigg Boss continues its winning streak, emerging as one of India’s most-watched television properties. The show has topped TVR charts across all major regional languages, reflecting its unmatched popularity and strong audience connect.

The Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7 has taken the lead with a remarkable 12.1 rating. Known for its high drama and emotional moments, the season has struck a chord with audiences, keeping viewers hooked throughout the week.



The Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 follows closely with a solid 7.4 ratings on weekdays and 10.9 on weekends. With its strong line-up of contestants and entertaining tasks, it continues to be one of the most popular reality shows in the region.



The Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 holds steady with an impressive 11.1 rating. Packed with energy, drama, and fan-favourite contestants, it remains a weekly TV event that audiences eagerly tune into.



The Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 rules screens- reaching 3.4 crore viewers on TV



The Bigg Boss Hindi season 19 too has shown a notable jump, rising from 1.1 to 1.3 this week, with weekend ratings touching 1.8. The show’s mix of drama, twists, and entertainment continues to pull in a loyal pan-India audience.



Across languages, Bigg Boss stands as a powerhouse of entertainment, commanding prime-time viewership and maintaining its position as a top-rated show nationwide.

