Rashmika's The Girlfriend Set for December 11 Netflix Debut

20 Nov 2025 11:01 AM IST

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, it co-stars Dheekshith Shetty and Anu Emmanuel.

Actress Rashmika is releasing back-to-back movies in theatres despite the box office results. Rashmika's five releases of the year are Chhaava, Sikander, Kuberaa, Thamma, and The Girlfriend.

According to trade reports, The Girlfriend is said to have done decently well at the box office. After completing a good theatrical run, the film is all set to make its OTT debut soon. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, it co-stars Dheekshith Shetty and Anu Emmanuel.

The film's digital rights have been acquired by Netflix, and the film will start streaming on Netflix from December 11, 2025. The romantic drama will be available in multiple languages.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

