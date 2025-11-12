Rashmika's The GirlFriend OTT Expected Release Date

Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the success of her recent film, The GirlFriend, which is minting gold at the box office. The film’s digital rights have been bagged by Netflix. The movie is expected to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.



Most likely, The GirlFriend will stream on Netflix from the first week of December. However, the official OTT release date for the film is yet to be announced.



Regarding the film, The GirlFriend success meet will be held today at Park Hyatt. Actor Vijay Deverakonda will be gracing the event.



The film is directed by Rahul Ravindran.

