Rashmika's 'Thamma' Streams on Prime Video, Available for Rent

2 Dec 2025 10:30 AM IST

The supernatural horror-comedy film has been termed a box office hit and is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

Rashmika's film Thamma (Hindi) was released during Diwali of this year. The Bollywood film is currently streaming on Prime Video. Here comes the twist: the film is available on Prime Video on a rental basis. To watch the film, one must pay Rs 349.

The supernatural horror-comedy film has been termed a box office hit and is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and others appear in key roles. The movie is produced by Maddock Films. When Thamma released, the film drew praise for its visuals, emotional tone, and the chemistry between Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika. Early reviews described her act as one of her “boldest” yet. But as the discussions evolved online, reactions grew increasingly mixed.

"From the perspective of performances, while Geeta Agarwal Sharma deserves mention, Paresh Rawal yet again proves how he can overcome a scatterbrained script. He is brilliant," our review of Thamma stated.

