Rashmika’s I Will Marry Vijay Remark Sets Social Media Abuzz

Speculations about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship have resurfaced after the actress made a playful remark on a Telugu talk show.

When asked whom she would like to date, Rashmika first mentioned the anime character Naruto Uzumaki. Moments later, she surprised the audience by quipping, “I will marry Vijay,” referring to actor Vijay Deverakonda.

The crowd erupted in cheers, and the clip quickly went viral across social media platforms, sending fans into a frenzy.

Rumours of the duo’s engagement have been doing the rounds for weeks, with reports claiming that they may have held a private ceremony attended by close family members. Rashmika was also recently seen wearing a distinctive ring, which fans believe could be an engagement ring. Sources suggest the wedding might happen as early as February, though neither actor has confirmed the news.

Rashmika and Vijay share a close bond that began during their collaborations in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their on-screen chemistry sparked widespread speculation about a real-life romance, which, according to industry insiders, has only deepened over time.