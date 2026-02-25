 Top
Rashmika-Vijay Wedding: Personalised Decor with VIROSH touch

25 Feb 2026 11:24 AM IST

The couple is expected to marry in a traditional South Indian ceremony, beautifully blending Vijay’s Telugu heritage with Rashmika’s Kodava roots.

The long-awaited moment for "VIROSH" has finally arrived. The soon-to-be-married couple is all set to tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, branding their wedding celebrations under the moniker VIROSH.

According to sources, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have opted for highly personalized decor. From grand installations to the smallest details, the "VIROSH" touch has been thoughtfully woven into the wedding design, ensuring the couple’s unique identity is reflected in every corner of the celebration.

The couple has been setting new trends by sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the festivities. In every glimpse they share, it is evident that the "VIROSH" name is a central theme. Their decision to infuse their shared identity into the decor highlights their commitment to making the ceremony a true reflection of their journey together.

