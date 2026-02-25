Rashmika, Vijay Deverakonda to Wed in Telugu, Coorgi Styles

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika are all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at a luxury venue in Udaipur. The couple has restricted the access to family alone and requested privacy from the media, PRs and fans. The couple will hold a reception on March 4.



Meanwhile, celebrations are in full swing what with special activities like beach volleyball planned for guests. Today, the family of the duo is gearing up for Mehndi and Haldi ceremonies, the details of which have been kept under wraps.



However, a close source to the couple mentioned that there will be two customs followed during the wedding. It is known that Rashmika hails from Coorg in Karnataka while Vijay Deverakonda is a Telugu. Hence the couple will have wedding in coorgi style along with Telugu rituals.

