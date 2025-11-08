Rashmika The Girlfriend Opens To Disappointing Numbers?

Despite Rashmika Mandanna’s soaring popularity across Bollywood and Tollywood, her maiden female-centric film The Girlfriend has reportedly opened to underwhelming numbers in the Telugu states. According to trade sources, the film managed to collect around ₹1.3 crore on its opening day, which is considered a dismal start for a star of Rashmika’s stature.



“The film revolves around a toxic relationship among young lovers, but the treatment and screenplay lacked depth,” says a leading distributor. “Rashmika played an author-backed role, but the weak execution didn’t do justice to her talent.”



Fresh off blockbuster successes like Animal, Chhava, and Pushpa: The Rule, Rashmika took a bold step by leading a film on her own. The Girlfriend was intended to showcase her as a performer beyond the glamour zone, opposite newcomer Deekshit Shetty. However, the film’s reception suggests that her star power alone couldn’t draw audiences in large numbers.



Critics have, however, appreciated Rashmika’s performance. She plays a woman caught between two toxic male figures—her lover and her father—delivering a nuanced portrayal of pain and confusion. Yet, many felt her character’s prolonged silence against humiliation and emotional abuse lacked convincing motivation.



“Rashmika gave her all, but stronger writing could have elevated both her character and the film’s emotional impact,” concludes the distributor.



While The Girlfriend may have faltered at the box office, Rashmika continues to remain one of the most sought-after actresses in Indian cinema, with major projects lined up across language