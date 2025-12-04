Rashmika Responds to Marriage Buzz with Composure

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been in a steady, low-key relationship for a few years now and were recently engaged on October 3. Fans noticed rings, subtle hints, and public appearances, but neither of the actors has ever confirmed anything directly. Because of this, wedding rumours resurface every few months, turning their relationship into a kind of ongoing mystery for fans.

The latest round of speculation claims that the couple is planning a February 2026 wedding in Rajasthan. There has been no official statement from either family, but the rumours grew loud enough that Rashmika was asked about it during her chat with The Hollywood Reporter India. She neither denied nor confirmed the news, simply asking everyone to stay patient.



Her comment was straightforward: “I wouldn’t like to confirm or deny the marriage. I will just say when it’s to be spoken about, we shall.” That one line was enough to spark massive buzz online. Some interpreted it as a hint, others as a playful tease, and social media quickly picked up momentum.



Right now, it feels likely that a wedding may happen sometime next year, but the exact timing remains unknown. After Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s recent wedding, fans have naturally shifted their attention to this popular pair, eager for the next big celebrity celebration.



On the work front, Rashmika is busy with Cocktail 2 alongside Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, while Vijay Deverakonda is shooting Rowdy Janardhan with Keerthy Suresh.

