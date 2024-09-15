Rashmika pictures from Kubera leaked, makers worried?
Pretty actress Rashmika Mandanna pictures from the sets of her next Telugu film ‘Kubera’ have been leaked and they are making rounds on social media. “This is quite an unfortunate and blame it on rampant use of mobiles phones,” laments a crew member and adds, “In fact, we restricted use of mobile phones on the sets and during the making of the film, yet few pictures are leaking and we don’t know what to do at times,” he adds. The pictures have Dhanush walking in the front, while Rashmika following him along with others and it is a crucial moment of the film. “We have to be more careful to avoid such leaks since it would cause a lot of pain since their actual looks are unveiled which could sometimes reveal the plot or settings partially’ he laments.
Nonetheless, Rashmika Mandanna is going to wrap up her work in a couple of days. “She has allocated 50 days and one or two days of work remaining to complete her work. She would be seen in a new avatar in this action film,’ he adds. “Director Sekhar Kammula has penned an author-backed role for Rashmika and she has done a good job. She shuns off her glam girl image in this film,’ he points out.