Rashmika pictures from Kubera leaked, makers worried?

Pretty actress Rashmika Mandanna pictures from the sets of her next Telugu film ‘Kubera’ have been leaked and they are making rounds on social media. “This is quite an unfortunate and blame it on rampant use of mobiles phones,” laments a crew member and adds, “In fact, we restricted use of mobile phones on the sets and during the making of the film, yet few pictures are leaking and we don’t know what to do at times,” he adds. The pictures have Dhanush walking in the front, while Rashmika following him along with others and it is a crucial moment of the film. “We have to be more careful to avoid such leaks since it would cause a lot of pain since their actual looks are unveiled which could sometimes reveal the plot or settings partially’ he laments.





Nonetheless, Rashmika Mandanna is going to wrap up her work in a couple of days. “She has allocated 50 days and one or two days of work remaining to complete her work. She would be seen in a new avatar in this action film,’ he adds. “Director Sekhar Kammula has penned an author-backed role for Rashmika and she has done a good job. She shuns off her glam girl image in this film,’ he points out.



Probably, Rashmika is trying to strike a balance between glam and performance-driven roles to extend her career in tinsel world. “She understands that glam roles have limited shelf life, while performances will be remembered for long in Tollywood and Bollywood as well,” he points out.

She is also awaiting the release of her other big film ‘Pushpa The Rule’ opposite Allu Arjun and would be seen as the wife of red sanders don in the sequel after playing his lover girl in first part 'Pushpa The Rise'





