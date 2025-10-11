Rashmika Mandanna’s New Video Sparks Engagement Buzz

Rashmika Mandanna has once again set social media abuzz — this time not just with her charm, but with what fans believe is an engagement ring!

Taking to Instagram, The Girlfriend actress shared an adorable video featuring her pet dog, Aura. In the clip, Rashmika is seen in a relaxed, casual look, playfully interacting with her furry companion. She captioned the post,



“This was the first song I heard from the film while shooting, and still... I’m in LOVE with this songgg. Also, can we talk about Aura vibing with meee? Imagine she knew that the girl on the screen is me... she would be so confused! I wish she could talk ya! Or rather sing this song.”



But what really caught everyone’s attention wasn’t the music or Aura — it was the sparkling ring on Rashmika’s finger. Within minutes, fans flooded the comments section with speculation. One wrote, “Finally we caught the ring!”, while another exclaimed, “Oh my God, that ring…”













The excitement comes amid ongoing rumours that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are engaged. Reports suggest the couple, who have maintained a low profile about their relationship, are planning a wedding in February 2026. Interestingly, Vijay was also spotted wearing a similar ring recently, further fueling the buzz.

