Rashmika Mandanna’s New Look From Cocktail 2 Sets Goes Viral

Mumbai: A new behind-the-scenes photo of Rashmika Mandanna from the sets of Cocktail 2 has taken social media by storm. Shared by director Homi Adajania, the picture shows Rashmika sporting a fresh, stylish look that has quickly won the internet’s approval.

Adajania humorously referred to the actress as the film’s “new DoP” while posting the candid shot, where she is seen playfully interacting with the camera crew. The Europe shooting schedule for the film recently wrapped up, while the Delhi leg of the shoot has been pushed to a later date. Cocktail 2 features Rashmika Mandanna alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film is slated for release in the second half of 2026. Earlier BTS images from Italy had already gone viral, fuelling growing excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the sequel.

This article is authored by Sudham Akanksha, an intern at Deccan Chronicle.