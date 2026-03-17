Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Drop New Photos From Their Haldi Ceremony

Mumbai: Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been taking fans into wedding festivities, days after the couple tied the knot in a grand celebration. Taking to their respective social media handles, Rashmika and Vijay have now shared pictures from their Haldi ceremony, showing glimpses of how their family and friends indulged in the ritual with much enthusiasm. "It was more like Haldi + Holi. We were drenched and dipped in colour so much so that even now my hair still carries a bit of red in it. And PS: I won all the games that day with the incredible help of my Team Bride! Just FYI.. even Vijju was Team Bride that day!" Rashmika fondly recalled.

The pictures show Vijay and Rashmika surrounded by their loved ones as the Haldi rituals unfolded. They also appear to be enjoying a special boat ride, before being drenched in colours, flowers, and more. Vijay Deverakonda also shared a set of pictures from the ceremony and added, "Haldi day - The morning after a sangeeth celebration that ran late into early hours of morning. On another day waking up would have been impossible, but we were all up excited to see each other, excited to spend time with my family and friends. And we had lots of water, colour, music and action to keep us all hyper awake."



For the Haldi ceremony, Rashmika chose an off-shoulder Indo-western ensemble, while Vijay was dressed in a white kurta set. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members. The newlyweds also hosted a grand wedding reception, with many well-known names from the film industry and the political circle in attendance.

