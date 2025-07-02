Rashmika Mandanna Trolled Over ‘No Smoking’ Stance

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, known for balancing commercial hits with meaningful roles, has lately been in the spotlight for reasons beyond cinema.

Widely regarded as one of the top pan-India female stars, Rashmika has often spoken about her guidelines while choosing scripts, most notably, her firm decision to refuse roles that require smoking scenes.



“I hate smoking. That’s why I don’t accept roles that demand it. I believe such scenes could send the wrong message to the audience. I’d rather lose a film than compromise on my values, no matter how big the offer,” she reiterated in a recent interview.



However, her comments triggered backlash online. After she restated her no-smoking policy, an old film clip showing her smoking resurfaced on social media, with some netizens accusing her of being inconsistent.



Despite the criticism, Rashmika has consistently clarified that she doesn’t smoke in real life and actively avoids being around smokers. In the past, she even responded politely to a harsh question asking how many cigarettes she smokes daily, stating once again that she completely dislikes smoking.



Interestingly, while she has admitted to enjoying wine occasionally and exploring new cuisines, Rashmika remains uncompromising when it comes to smoking — both on and off screen.

