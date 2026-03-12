Rashmika Mandanna Threatens Legal Action Over ‘Leaked’ Private Conversation

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna on Thursday warned of legal action against individuals, influencers and media platforms circulating what she described as a leaked private conversation from nearly eight years ago.

In a detailed post on X, the actor said a sustained campaign of misinformation, harassment and targeted attacks had been directed at her for the past eight years. She alleged that her words were repeatedly taken out of context and false narratives were created to amplify hate for online engagement.

Mandanna said she had chosen patience and silence over the years despite the personal pain caused by the controversies.

However, she said recent developments had crossed a line after a private conversation believed to be recorded nearly eight years ago was circulated without the knowledge or consent of those involved.

“A small portion of that conversation has now been deliberately taken out of context and circulated widely to create yet another discomforting controversy,” she said, adding that the issue appeared to be strategically amplified alongside recent developments in her personal life.

The actor also expressed concern that the controversy had dragged her family and people she shares cordial relationships with into the matter.

Calling it a serious invasion of privacy and circulation of misleading and defamatory material, Mandanna said she could no longer remain silent.

“For eight years, while the attacks were restricted to me I chose silence. Today, while others are being drawn into this, I cannot stay silent any longer. I choose to draw a boundary,” she wrote.

Mandanna urged media platforms, influencers and individuals circulating the content to remove it immediately and gave them 24 hours from the time of her statement to do so.

Failing this, she said appropriate legal action would be initiated, including issuing legal notices to individuals, digital platforms and media organisations involved in sharing the content.

She said the step was not taken lightly but had become necessary to protect her dignity and privacy.

In the post, Mandanna also thanked fans who had supported her over the years and emphasised that decisions about her personal life should remain her own.

“Many people have supported me with love all these years. I thank them from the bottom of my heart,” she wrote, adding that no one else has the right to decide how she should live her life.