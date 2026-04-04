Rashmika Mandanna Returns to Global Anime Awards as Presenter Again

Rashmika Mandanna continues to make waves on the global stage. The popular actress is set to return as a presenter at the 10th Global Anime Awards, after creating history with her debut appearance in 2024.



She became the first Indian presenter at the prestigious international ceremony last year, marking a proud moment for Indian cinema on a global platform.



This year’s event will be held on May 23 in Tokyo, bringing together creators, performers, and global icons who celebrate excellence in anime.



Announcing the news on her Instagram story, Rashmika shared her excitement, writing, “Back to Japan. To celebrate the incredible people behind anime,” along with a heart emoji.



Reflecting on her memorable 2024 visit, Rashmika had expressed deep gratitude and joy. She described Japan as a dream destination since childhood and spoke about the overwhelming love and warm welcome she received. From the culture and food to the cleanliness and hospitality, the experience left a lasting impression on her.



Her stylish appearance at last year’s event also grabbed attention, with Rashmika opting for a dazzling outfit and a chic short-hair look that stood out on the global stage.



On the personal front, Rashmika recently tied the knot with actor Vijay Devarakonda on February 26 in a grand ceremony.



Professionally, she is currently working on her maiden female-centric Telugu film Mysaa, where she will be seen portraying a fierce tribal warrior, showcasing a powerful and intense new avatar.