Rashmika Mandanna Reflects on Women’s Spooky Intuition

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, currently busy with consecutive shooting schedules after the release of her romantic drama The Girlfriend, shared a thoughtful message on social media that sparked wide discussion.

In a reflective note, Rashmika spoke about the “spooky intuition” women often possess — a sense that something is amiss even before events unfold. She added that when women listen to one another without judgement, life becomes lighter and easier to navigate.

The actor said it took her years to understand this “soft but stubborn” kind of strength, shaped by the women who have supported her during difficult phases. She described it as a delicate yet powerful force that shows its true impact when life gets messy.

Rashmika also posted a brief video of herself walking with another girl, their arms linked, symbolising steady companionship. The post triggered conversations online, with many readers interpreting her message as a hint at deeper personal emotions.