Rashmika Mandanna Reacts to Gaddar Award Win: “I Feel Like I Have Come a Long, Long Way”

Rashmika Mandanna is elated on being conferred with the Telangana Gaddar Film Award in the Best Actress category for her performance in The Girlfriend. Sharing her joy on social media, the multi-lingual actress wrote of what the recognition means to her.



"When I was young and someone had become a state level winner I would look at them as superstars. I would be like how did they do what they did, what do they do through their days and stuff like that and last evening getting a state award was something extremely special to me," the Pushpa actress wrote.



"I don’t think I can put the feelings into words but I feel like I have come a long long way! I felt a sense of pride + happiness + satisfaction in a sense. This year has started on such a BEAUTIFUL note and being welcomed into Telangana with a state award is all the way more special," the Animal and Chhaava beauty shared.



Thanking her director, Rahul Ravindran, she wrote, "I keep saying.. this is just the start!" The Girlfriend was released in theatres in November 2025. Deekshith Shetty was its antagonist.











