 Top
Home » Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Opts For A Touch Of Classic Beauty

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
10 Jun 2025 9:50 AM IST

Rashmika Mandanna goes for an exquisite traditional ensemble.

Rashmika Mandanna Opts For A Touch Of Classic Beauty
x
Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika Mandanna goes for an exquisite traditional ensemble. She wears a beautiful beige outfit adorned with gold embroidery and embellishments. The outfit features a sheer dupatta with delicate detailing.

On the work front, she has shared screen space with Dhanush and Akkineni Nagarjuna in the upcoming theatrical title, Kuberaa. Ahead of the movie's release, she says that it was a privilege to work under the direction of Sekhar Kammula. "It feels like a perfectly seasoned dish, made just for you, with all the right ingredients of magic," Rashmika wrote.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Rashmika Mandanna 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X