Rashmika Mandanna Opts For A Touch Of Classic Beauty

Rashmika Mandanna goes for an exquisite traditional ensemble. She wears a beautiful beige outfit adorned with gold embroidery and embellishments. The outfit features a sheer dupatta with delicate detailing.



On the work front, she has shared screen space with Dhanush and Akkineni Nagarjuna in the upcoming theatrical title, Kuberaa. Ahead of the movie's release, she says that it was a privilege to work under the direction of Sekhar Kammula. "It feels like a perfectly seasoned dish, made just for you, with all the right ingredients of magic," Rashmika wrote.











