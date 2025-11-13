Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Her Ideal Life Partner

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has been the talk of the town after speculations of her wedding with actor Vijay Devarakonda have gone viral. Amidst the growing anticipation, she featured on Honest Townhall in a candid campus conversation.

During the conversation, a student asked Rashmika about her idea of love and what she looks for in a partner - and her answer has the couple's fans in a flurry:

“My type is honestly someone who is capable of understanding at a deep level. I am not talking in the generic sense. It is an understanding of life from his own perspective. How does he perceive certain situations? I want someone who is open to understanding. Someone who is genuinely nice and someone who can fight a war with me, or for me. If there is a war against me tomorrow, I know that man will fight with me. I will do the same. I will take a bullet for him any day. That is my kind of person.”

Adding to the excitement, she even said that, amongst all her co-stars, she would marry Vijay Devarakonda.

Hindustan Times reported that Rashmika has recently travelled to Udaipur for a recce, checking out venues for a "grand celebration" while she was at it. India Today has suggested that the two are indeed planning to wed next year, with preparations in full swing.

Since their 2018 hit Geetha Govindam, the couple have been frequently spotted together, fuelling dating rumours amongst fans. Although they never confirmed or denied the rumours, matching locations from posts and stories further added fuel to the fire.

In 2024, both confirmed their relationship status but didn't name their partners. Now, the news of their marriage is taking the Internet by storm. Another fan favourite duo to become a real-life couple.





The article has been authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, an intern at Deccan Chronicle