Rashmika Mandanna On What She Wants To Learn From Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna has been busy promoting her upcoming film, 'Kuberaa.' The film is headlined by Dhanush and directed by Sekhar Kammula. Dhanush, Rashmika, and Nagarjuna attended Sunday's pre-release event, where Rajamouli was the guest of honor.



Rashmika was asked what quality she would steal from various stars. She replied that she would steal charm and aura from Nagarjuna, the ability to do anything under the sun from Dhanush, swag from Allu Arjun, and she wants everything from Vijay Deverakonda.













Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda previously worked together in Geetha Govindam, a major hit in their careers.

Since Geetha Govindam, rumors have circulated that Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda are dating, but they have never admitted to or denied their relationship.



Regarding 'Kuberaa,' the film's trailer is trending on social media, and it is set to hit the big screens on June 20, 2025.

