 Top
Home » Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Makes Her Debut on Snapchat!

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
1 July 2025 9:31 AM IST

Rashmika Mandanna is diving into the world of Stories, Snaps, and Spotlight with all the energy, joy, and authenticity we love her for.

Rashmika Mandanna Makes Her Debut on Snapchat!
x
Rashmika Mandanna.

The star you cannot keep your eyes off, Rashmika Mandanna is diving into the world of Stories, Snaps, and Spotlight with all the energy, joy, and authenticity we love her for. Whether she’s dancing in her car, dropping behind-the-scenes moments from film sets, or just sharing her puppy love, expect your Snap feed to get a whole lot brighter.

“I’ve always wanted a space where I can be a little more raw, a little more real — and now, I’m here on Snapchat. It’s time to share all the behind-the-scenes moments, little joys, the goofy stuff, and everything in between (even before my social media team does). If you’re watching this, thank you so much, you’ve literally been a part of everything so far, and I can’t wait to take you along for even more. I’ll see you soon, my loves,” said Rashmika Mandanna.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Rashmika Mandanna 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X