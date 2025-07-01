Rashmika Mandanna Makes Her Debut on Snapchat!

The star you cannot keep your eyes off, Rashmika Mandanna is diving into the world of Stories, Snaps, and Spotlight with all the energy, joy, and authenticity we love her for. Whether she’s dancing in her car, dropping behind-the-scenes moments from film sets, or just sharing her puppy love, expect your Snap feed to get a whole lot brighter.



“I’ve always wanted a space where I can be a little more raw, a little more real — and now, I’m here on Snapchat. It’s time to share all the behind-the-scenes moments, little joys, the goofy stuff, and everything in between (even before my social media team does). If you’re watching this, thank you so much, you’ve literally been a part of everything so far, and I can’t wait to take you along for even more. I’ll see you soon, my loves,” said Rashmika Mandanna.

