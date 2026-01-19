Rashmika Mandanna: I am Not a Hero to Take Hefty Paychecks

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought-after actresses in Tollywood. She always stays connected with her fans and followers, often chatting with them via Instagram.



During a recent interaction, she shared: “I have been acting since 2016 without any language barriers, and I intend to continue doing so in the future. I want to take on all kinds of roles; as a heroine, my responsibility is to entertain. That is why I accept a variety of projects—from commercial films and love stories to women-oriented movies—to ensure I entertain every section of the audience. Some people love romances, while others prefer commercial cinema, so I aim to provide something for everyone."



Addressing rumors about her salary, she added: “Everyone thinks I am the highest-paid actress in the film industry, but that is just an illusion. I am not a 'hero' who can demand such hefty amounts—I wish money grew on trees! Regarding special songs, I am open to them, but only on the condition that I am the lead in the film. However, there are three specific directors in the industry for whom I would make an exception and perform a special song regardless. I will keep those names a secret for now.”

