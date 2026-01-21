Rashmika Mandanna Gives a Cryptic Update on Her Relationship Status

In a recent interview, actress Rashmika Mandanna was directly asked about her wedding rumors, including the specific date and location. It's known that she got engaged to Vijay Deverakonda last year.



Her response was diplomatic and non-committal: The Pushpa 2 actress noted that the speculation has been going on for four years, with people repeatedly asking the same questions. She said, "The truth is, I will speak about it when it’s supposed to be spoken about. When it’s meant to be spoken about, we will speak about it."



She neither confirmed nor denied the wedding plans, which has fueled further buzz among fans rather than quelling it.



The actress was seen in Chhaava and The Girlfriend last year. Mysaa is one of her upcoming movies.

