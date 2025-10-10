Rashmika Mandanna Fiery Avatar Would Stun Audience, says Producer

After playing the roles of a soft lover girl and devoted wife in hits like 'Geeta Gonvidam, Pushpa: The Rise and Animal, Rashmika Mandanna is ready to showcase her fierce side in her upcoming film, Mysaa. This marks her first full-fledged action role.



Producer Ajay Sayyapureddy reveals, "It’s a high-octane action film, and Rashmika is undergoing intense training to perfect her performance, although she’s already fit and energetic in real life." To bring the action sequences to life, the team has hired renowned German stunt choreographer Andy Long (also known as Andreas Nyugen), whose impressive credits include Kung Fu Warrior, Commando, Projekt Adler, and Telugu film Kalki 2898 AD. Sayyaupreddy adds, "We wanted action that’s never been seen before—realistic, raw, and believable. Andy’s team has clicked with Rashmika, and she’s taken on rigorous training, even working with a personal trainer in Italy."



Mysaa tells the story of a tribal girl from the Gond community who fights against all odds for survival and revenge. Along with the high-energy action, the film will reflect the unique culture and traditions of the Gonds. Saipurddey shares, "Rashmika is balancing multiple projects, working long days and nights, but still dedicating time to perfecting her punches, kicks, and flips for the role."



Having portrayed more delicate characters in the past, Rashmika is now set for a major transformation as she steps into a power-packed action heroine role. "She’s undergone significant physical and mental changes to fully embrace this action-packed character," the producer adds. "She’ll also begin filming another intense action sequence starting this Sunday as our director Rawindra Pulle is fast and plans things very well."



While Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Kiara Advani have made their mark in action episodes, Rashmika is determined to carve out her own path. "I won’t comment on others, but Rashmika’s action scenes will be more grounded in reality—authentic, with the pain and blood of the fighters feeling as close to real as possible. She has all the potential to become the next action queen of Indian cinema," concludes Saipurddey, who is investing over Rs 50 crore into this action-packed and pan-India entertainer.