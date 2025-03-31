Rashmika Mandanna Embraces Her Goofy Side in Candid Pictures

Rashmika Mandanna once again proves why she’s a fan favorite! In a recent Instagram post, the ‘Animal’ actress delighted her followers by sharing a series of playful, unfiltered photos—proudly flaunting her double chin and even a glimpse of nostril hair.





With her trademark humor and charm, Rashmika captioned the post: "When you're most insecure about an angle... but then I’m like, meh, who cares? Let’s show the world my double chin and nostril hair!" Her candid and carefree approach quickly won over fans, who flooded the comments with love and admiration for her authenticity.

Known for her relatable and down-to-earth personality, Rashmika continues to break beauty norms and inspire self-confidence.

On the work front, she’s all set for the release of her much-anticipated film Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss. The action-packed movie, hitting theaters today (March 30), features a stellar cast, including Salman Khan, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.