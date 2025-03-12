Rashmika Mandanna Deserves Appreciation, Not Criticism

Karnataka Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga recently criticized actress Rashmika Mandanna for allegedly skipping the Bengaluru International Film Festival, accusing her of neglecting the Kannada film industry, where she began her career. However, Telugu producer Lagadapati Sridhar has come to her defense, firmly stating that Rashmika’s loyalty to her roots should not be questioned.

"Rashmika Mandanna is a Kannadiga at heart, and no one has the right to doubt her commitment to her state or language," Sridhar asserted. He further explained that the film festival in question was not a unique or state-sponsored event but rather one of many international festivals held across different states. "Only a small audience of around 100-150 people would have attended. She is a pan-Indian star juggling multiple projects across languages, and work commitments likely kept her away. Unfortunately, politicians are targeting her for cheap publicity, which is unfair," he added.

Sridhar also highlighted Rashmika’s immense contribution to the Kannada film industry, noting that after Yash, she has been instrumental in bringing nationwide recognition to Sandalwood. "She has worked tirelessly and earned success across industries. If she had skipped a significant Karnataka government event or a cultural program promoting the Kannada language and heritage, there might have been some reason for concern. But in this case, the event was not of that scale. Perhaps there was a miscommunication, or she wasn’t properly invited," he reasoned.

Defending Rashmika’s professionalism, he added, "I have never heard a single complaint from filmmakers about her. She is known for being disciplined and committed, despite managing a packed schedule."

Comparing Rashmika’s journey to that of legendary actresses like Rekha and Sridevi, Sridhar emphasized that breaking regional and linguistic barriers is a natural progression in the film industry. "Actresses today are becoming truly multilingual, winning fans across different industries while still representing their home states with pride. Rashmika is no exception, and she deserves applause, not unnecessary criticism," he concluded.