Rashmika Is The Real Pan-Indian Actress, Say Fans After Kuberaa Trailer

Rashmika Mandanna is indeed Pan India’s Biggest Heroine & the sweetheart of the nation. While everyone eagerly looks forward to seeing her on screen, she has now arrived with the trailer of her next film, Kuberaa! Recently, the song “Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum” from the film was released, and she garnered tremendous love from all across the nation, as fans were thrilled to see her in this new avatar.

In the film, she will be seen alongside Nagarjuna and Dhanush. Remarkably, Rashmika also received a huge compliment from Nagarjuna, who called her a “2000/3000 Crore Heroine.”



Now, as the trailer of Kuberaa has dropped, netizens cannot stop hailing the actress’ performance & are loving Rashmika’s raw new avatar and are hailing the trio’s coming together as a sure-shot recipe for a blockbuster.



“Rashmika ka level of emotional depth... it's hitting different in this one.”



“Kya screen presence hai Rashmika ki 🤌🏻intensity jo impact daalti hai.



“Rashmika toh meri all-time favourite hai... aur iss trailer ne bas stamp lagaa diya again. What a performer.”



“Rashmika + Dhanush + Nag sir = History in the making🔥 Blockbuster loading...”



“இந்த generation-ல pan India சொல்லுறதுக்கு பொருத்தமான நடிகை என்றால், அது ரஷ்மிகா தான்.”



Which translates to “If there’s any suitable actress to be called pan-India in this generation, it’s Rashmika.”



Moreover, Rashmika has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. Apart from Kuberaa, She will share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Maddock Films’ horror-comedy Thama. The much-awaited Pushpa 3 will see her reprising her iconic role of Srivalli. Additionally, Rashmika is diving into emotionally rich and diverse characters in The Girlfriend and Rainbow, further proving her range and dedication to taking on challenging, impactful roles across genres.



Here’s what netizens have to say:







































































