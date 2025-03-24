Rashmika Has No Issues With My Age: Salman Khan

At the trailer launch of Sikandar in Mumbai on March 23, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan humorously addressed the discussions about the 31-year age difference between him and co-star Rashmika Mandanna. The 59-year-old actor lightheartedly remarked, “If the heroine has no problem, her father has no problem, why should you?” His playful response came in the context of media questions regarding their age gap.

Rashmika, who has already made waves in Bollywood with hits like Animal and Chhavva, is aiming for another success to further establish her career in Hindi cinema.



