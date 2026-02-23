Rashmika Gives a Peek into Intimate Dinner Setup

As pre-wedding celebrations for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna gather momentum, it’s the finer details that are now capturing everyone’s attention. In her latest Instagram Story, Rashmika offered a glimpse into an exquisitely curated dinner setting — and it’s nothing short of dreamy.





https://www.instagram.com/stories/rashmika_mandanna/3839038067248971400/





The image showcases a beautifully styled tablescape bathed in warm, golden light. At the centre sits a delicate floral arrangement featuring blush pink lilies, and soft green hydrangeas, artfully paired with fresh green apples and cascading grapes — giving the décor an organic, garden-meets-luxury aesthetic.

A Japanese Culinary Experience

Placed elegantly on the table was a bespoke printed menu card, hinting at a specially curated Japanese dining experience for guests. The choice reflects a refined and globally inspired palate — adding an intimate, gourmet touch to the pre-wedding celebrations.

‘VIROSH’ in the Details

What truly stands out, however, is the subtle yet meaningful detailing — the napkin embroidered with “VIROSH”, the fan-coined name that blends Vijay and Rashmika’s identities. The custom embroidery adds a deeply personal touch to the evening, reinforcing how the couple is embracing the love and symbolism attached to their union.

While Vijay earlier shared glimpses of playful pool volleyball with friends, Rashmika’s Story reveals the other side of the festivities — sophisticated, thoughtfully curated and rich in detail.

From spirited daytime fun to elegant evening dining, every frame so far suggests that The Wedding of VIROSH is being celebrated with both heart and high style.