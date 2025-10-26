Rashmika Faces Backlash Over Thamma Performance

As the initial buzz around Thamma begins to fade, lead actress Rashmika Mandanna has found herself at the center of a fresh social media storm. Several users have accused her of lacking depth and emotional range, calling her performance “flat” and “overhyped.”

When Thamma released, the film drew praise for its visuals, emotional tone, and the chemistry between Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika. Early reviews described her act as one of her “boldest” yet. But as the discussions evolved online, reactions grew increasingly mixed. One user bluntly wrote that Rashmika “has no real acting skills” and that her career rides solely on well-written scripts.

Many critics on social media echoed similar sentiments, pointing to what they described as repetitive expressions and underwhelming dialogue delivery. These comments quickly went viral, sparking intense debates among fans and trolls alike.

However, Rashmika’s supporters were quick to push back, praising her for bringing natural warmth and relatability to her roles—qualities they say are often missing in today’s Bollywood heroines. They also called the criticism “unfair” and “amplified beyond reason,” noting that she was earlier commended for carrying Thamma with emotional strength.

Despite the online negativity, Rashmika’s popularity remains undented. With a strong lineup of upcoming projects—including Pushpa 2: The Rule and The Girlfriend—filmmakers continue to bank on her box-office appeal. The controversy, if anything, has only magnified her visibility and reinforced her status as one of the most discussed stars in Indian cinema today.

On the backlash, producer Lagadapati Sridhar says, “Social media has to be ignored because they praise sometimes and trash other times but she is liked by the audience. Nonetheless, Rashmika is a true pan-India star and has become one of the busiest multilingual actresses in India. She will likely be more selective about Telugu films, opting for star-studded projects, while expanding her presence in Bollywood and giving leading Hindi actresses tough competition,” he says.

Rashmika has already made her mark in Tamil cinema with Varisu alongside superstar Vijay and is set to take on more Tamil projects. “She is not just a talented actress but also an exceptional dancer, a combination that will propel her to even greater heights. At just 28, she has already achieved stardom and continues to expand her fan base, earning the title of ‘National Crush,’” he adds.