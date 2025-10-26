Rashmika Completes Nine Years, Ready for New Challenges

Rashmika Mandanna, one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema today, has completed nine glorious years in the industry. In this period, she has featured in 25 films across four major languages—Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi—establishing herself as a true pan-India star with an enviable fan following.

From her debut in Kirik Party to her breakout roles in Geetha Govindam, Pushpa: The Rise, and Animal, Rashmika has delivered a string of hits that transcended regional boundaries. Her expressive acting, radiant smile, and relatable charm have earned her the title of the “National Crush.”

While Pushpa and Animal cemented her standing among the top actresses in the country, Rashmika continues to stress that audience appreciation matters more to her than box-office numbers. Her next major release, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year.

But before that, she is set to take on a fresh challenge with her upcoming Telugu film The Girlfriend, slated for release on November 7. The film’s trailer has already drawn praise for her intense performance and emotional depth. Trade experts feel this could mark another crucial turning point in her career—especially as Rashmika shoulders the film without the support of a major male star.

Over the years, Rashmika has shown that talent, dedication, and versatility can propel an actor to enduring stardom. Fans admire her not only for her beauty but also for her sincerity and positivity on and off screen. As she steps into her 10th year in cinema, all eyes are on Rashmika Mandanna to see if she can now command the box office purely on her own star power.