Rashmika Celebrates Birthday Early at Airport, Getaway Buzz Grows

Rashmika Mandanna kicked off her birthday celebrations ahead of April 5 as she was spotted cutting a cake at the Hyderabad airport before leaving for a special trip. Videos of the moment quickly went viral on social media, drawing attention as members of Vijay Deverakonda’s family were seen joining her, hinting at a joint celebration.

Dressed in a chic all-black outfit, Rashmika looked stylish and cheerful as she interacted with those around her and shared cake. The presence of Vijay’s mother added a warm, family touch to the occasion. In another clip, Vijay Deverakonda was seen arriving at the airport with his father, further fueling speculation about the couple heading out together for a birthday getaway. Fans were delighted by the glimpses of both families spending time together.

The buzz around the duo has intensified following reports of their wedding on February 26 in Jaipur, described as an intimate yet grand affair. On the professional front, the pair, who earlier worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, are set to reunite for Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Meanwhile, Rashmika is also starring in the Hindi film Thamma alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, continuing to expand her presence across industries.