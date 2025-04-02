Rashmika Begins Countdown to Her Birthday in Style

Rashmika Mandanna is currently one of the biggest pan-India actresses, and her box office success speaks volumes about her hard work. She began the year with the success of her hit Pushpa 2: The Rule, which was released last December, followed by another massive hit, Chhaava. Now, her latest film, Sikandar, with Salman Khan, is enjoying a phenomenal run in theaters. With back-to-back hits, 2025 has already been incredible for her, and she has yet another reason to celebrate—her birthday on April 5. As her birthday month began, Rashmika took to her Instagram stories to share her excitement, making fans eagerly anticipate her special day.



Sharing an adorable picture of her, Rashmika wrote, “It's my birthdaaaaay monthhhhh and I am so excitedddddd..I've always heard that the older you get.. you start loosing interest in celebrating your birthday.. but clearly it's not the same in my case.. the older I am getting the more excited I am to celebrating my birthdaaaaaay!! I can't believe I am already turning 29.. I made it one more year healthier and happier and safely! Now that's worth celebrating!”









Rashmika, aka the 'Queen of Hearts,' has fans excited to celebrate her birthday and her incredible achievements this year. With back-to-back hits on the big screen, she continues to dominate the industry. Her massive success is a treat for her, while fans rejoice in witnessing their favorite star shine brighter than ever in pan-India cinema.



Apart from Sikandar, Rashmika Mandanna has an exciting lineup of projects across pan-India cinema. She stars in Maddock Films' Thama alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Kubera with Dhanush. She also has The Girlfriend, Rainbow, and the highly anticipated Pushpa 3. With such a diverse slate, Rashmika continues to dominate the industry with her versatility and stardom.

