Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: International Security Enlisted

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to tie the knot on February 26, 2026, in what promises to be one of the biggest events in Tollywood history. Despite the massive scale, the couple is determined to keep their nuptials extremely private. Reports suggest they have hired an international security agency to ensure total seclusion.



According to a report by India Today, the couple enlisted a specialized overseas agency to secure the perimeter of their expansive venue in Udaipur. This team will collaborate with local Rajasthan security forces to maintain a strict "no-entry" policy for uninvited guests.



The wedding festivities are scheduled to begin on February 24, 2026. Following the private ceremony, the couple will host a grand reception for friends and industry colleagues on March 4 in Hyderabad.



Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika first worked together in Geetha Govindam. Later, they were seen in Dear Comrade. Ranabaali will be their third outing.

