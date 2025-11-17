Rasha Thadani Set For Telugu Debut Opposite Ghattamaneni hero

Young actress Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, is making her debut in Tollywood. She is paired opposite

Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, nephew of Superstar Mahesh Babu who is also making his debut under the direction of Ajay Bhupathi.

Billed as an intense love story set against the breathtaking backdrop of rugged hills and rooted in earthy realism, the film promises a refreshing, soulful narrative that explores the deepest shades of human emotion with honesty and heart.



The film was announced a few weeks ago, and now the makers have officially welcomed National Sensation Rasha Thadani as the leading lady.

Rasha hails from the prominent Thadani family and is the daughter of Actress Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani, the well-known North Indian distributor and the owner of AA Films India.

Rasha Thadani made her cinematic debut with Azaad and broke the internet with the viral “Uyi Amma” song. With #AB4, she is now set to enter Telugu cinema.



The regular shoot is set to commence this month, with the title and further details to be revealed soon marking the rise of one of the most exciting new-age love stories in Telugu cinema.