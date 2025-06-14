Rapper Jackson Wang Hails Naatu Naatu as Epic Dance Battle

S.S. Rajamouli’s global blockbuster RRR, starring NTR and Ram Charan, continues to win hearts across continents. While the film’s gripping action and emotionally charged storyline made waves, it was the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu that truly set the world dancing.



Adding to the ever-growing list of international admirers is Hong Kong-based rapper and pop icon Jackson Wang. In a recent interaction with the media, Jackson couldn’t hide his excitement about the film. “I love the movie RRR. I love the dance battle.It’s crazy—they just jump out with tigers and everything! The storyline is so deep. It’s about friendship, betrayal, and then—boom—the final battle is a dance! It could have been cringe, but it wasn’t. I was blown away by how much effort it took to pull that off,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Jackson has shown love for RRR. He previously praised the film on social media, describing it as “a movie about two brothers—one good, one bad—who didn’t realize they were fighting each other until the end. But through it all, they were still just being brothers.”



The RRR team was quick to respond, thanking Jackson for his admiration. The rapper replied, “Biggest fan of the movie,” to which the team sweetly responded, “Lots of loveeeee to youuu.”