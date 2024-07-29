Meet The Strongest Contestants in Bigg Boss OTT

Ranvir and other contestants in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, answered some hard-hitting questions during the press conference held recently in the house.

We bring an interesting piece of Ranvir Shorey’s Q and A





Ranvir Shorey is one actor who never minces his words at all. He has made it very clear that luck is not on his side and he has to pay off his bills. He opines, ‘Actors’ who have no work and are merely cleaning utensils at home, doing nothing - so there is no harm, if they can enter the reality show and make a fast buck. He feels money is important for one’s survival. Actors also have to pay off the bills. However, he has interestingly portrayed the harsh reality of working in the glitz and glamour world… It is a conspicuous world.



When asked why Ranvir is not giving much importance to his craft, he retorted sternly, "How can you presume that I'm not thinking about my craft. I have done 4 impromptu exercises here. The biggest reason for me to participate in OTT BB season 3 is very simple- my son was traveling abroad with his mother and would be away from me for almost a month. Thus, I decided to accept this offer to be one of the participating contestants in the OTT BB season 3. It’s not that I have never done a reality show before.”



Adding further Ranvir said, “Though, I have shot for a few projects which have not been released yet. Undeniably, luck is not on my side at all. I have no offers right now. So, Maine soocha ghar par baith kar brtan maanjhane se achcha hai yahan agar brtan maanjhu toh paise toh milenge. (I thought it is better to come and clean utensils here rather than doing it at home… at least I will be paid for the job I do here).

Ranvir further said, "We all have to pay off our bills. Likewise, I too have to pay my bills and need money. If these reality shows mirror the realities of an individual, it doesn’t mean an actor cannot do reality shows. I have not taken myself so seriously as an actor like you are taking me. I don’t have to create an image as I already have one.”



So, money has brought you inside and what will you do with money you may win, to this question he replied, “Yes, of course, if I win the booty, I will invest it for the education of my son. He has to be admitted to college soon. Mera bacha bada ho raha isse college Jana hai”.”



Presently, In the OTT BB season 3 Ranvir feels that he and Armaan Malik are the strongest contestants and also wishes to be the winner.