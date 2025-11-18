Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trailer Sets Social Media on Fire

The trailer of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming action drama Dhurandhar has set social media abuzz, with fans praising the actor’s intense look, magnetic screen presence and high-voltage performance. Released on Monday, the trailer presents Ranveer in a rugged, larger-than-life avatar, combining mass action, emotional depth and slick visual appeal.

Ranveer’s transformation—long hair, a fierce beard and stylised action blocks—has already become a major talking point. Many viewers compared the look to some of his most iconic roles, calling it “his best transformation in years.”

The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Within hours, the trailer trended across platforms as fans lauded the background score, action choreography and Ranveer’s explosive dialogue delivery. Several social media users dubbed it a “true mass entertainer” and predicted massive footfalls in cinemas.

Buoyed by the strong early buzz, trade analysts say Dhurandhar could post huge box-office numbers, with some suggesting it may comfortably cross the Rs 100-crore mark in its opening weekend if word of mouth stays strong.

With the hype building rapidly, Dhurandhar has become one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the season, and fans are now counting down to see whether the film delivers on its promise.

This article is authored by Sudham Akanksha, an intern at Deccan Chronicle