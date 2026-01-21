Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Set for Netflix Debut

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the massive success of Dhurandhar, which has performed exceptionally well at the box office. According to recent reports, the film has crossed the Rs 800 crore mark at the worldwide box office and is now making its way toward a digital release. For those who missed the theatrical experience, you can soon enjoy the film from the comfort of your home.



Originally released in theaters on December 5, Dhurandhar is scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix on January 30.



Netflix reportedly acquired the film's digital rights for a substantial sum, though the platform has yet to officially announce the specific OTT release date.



Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features an impressive ensemble cast, including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in significant roles. The film is inspired by real-life events, such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, and follows the story of a criminal sent on a high-stakes mission to dismantle the links between the ISI and various terror groups.

