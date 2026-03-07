Ranveer Singh Promises Revenge in Dhurandhar 2 Trailer, RGV Says 'Stratospheric Level'

The makers of "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Aditya Dhar's directorial on Saturday, featuring Ranveer Singh on a quest to seek vengeance in a high-stakes mission to dismantle a terror network.The 3-minute-25-second trailer starts with Singh returning with ferocious intensity in dual avatars, Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari, rising to power in Lyari. It continues as Rangi works from inside the gang to bring down a terror outfit. The trailer ends with him saying, "Now India will decide the future of Pakistan".

The much-awaited trailer crossed around 5 lakh views in just 3 hours of its release at the designated time of 11: 01 AM on Saturday.

Several celebrities have reacted to the trailer, including film director Ram Gopal Varma calling it, "This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL ..AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE,he quote on his X account.

This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL .. @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2 https://t.co/UXOO504Xtl — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 7, 2026

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt praised the her co star Ranveer Singh’s film. Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia wrote, ""BEAST MODE ON!!!!!!!!! The trailer is out of controlllllll (sic)."



Social media users quickly reacted to the Dhurandhar 2 trailer, praising Ranveer Singh's performance and the overall presentation of the trailor. One user wrote, "Those who tried to undermine Ranveer Singh's performance is 1st part will no where be seen after Dhurandhar 2. Our man is truly back (sic).

The upcoming film is a sequel to Dhar's 2025 film "Dhurandhar", which crossed over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. It also featured R Madhavan as the strategic mastermind Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal, and Sanjay Dutt delivering raw, commanding force as SP Chaudhary Aslam alongside Singh. The film followed covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack, and 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, "Dhurandhar The Revenge" will release in five languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on March 19 which also happens to Eid and Telugu Newy Year of Ugadi, and the duration of the film is said to be four hours long.



