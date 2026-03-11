Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’: Streaming Partner Revealed

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Slated for a theatrical release on March 19, the film has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer dropped. Its March 18 evening premieres are up for a massive start.



According to the latest reports, Dhurandhar 2 will stream on JioHotstar following its theatrical run. While the makers have not yet announced an official digital release date, the streaming partner was revealed at the end of the trailer. The first installment of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (like the second part), was released in December 2025 and premiered on Netflix after completing its time in theaters. So, there is a change in the OTT partner this time.



Advance bookings for the sequel have already opened, and tickets are selling like hotcakes across the country. The film is generating immense buzz ahead of its premiere.

On Day 1, the sequel is expected to mint earth-shattering numbers.

