Ranveer Singh, Yash Set for Rare Box Office Clash in Telugu States?

Usually, box office clashes in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana involve Telugu stars. However, this time, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Kannada superstar Yash are heading for a rare showdown in the Telugu states. Ranveer’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s much-hyped gangster drama Toxic are both scheduled for release on March 19.



“It is very rare, but it’s true that both Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic will clash at the ticket windows on March 19,” says a leading distributor. “Telugu audiences will have to choose between two non-Telugu stars—or watch both—since these films are highly anticipated and aggressively promoted in the Telugu market.”



With over ₹150 crore riding on the Telugu theatrical and dubbing rights of the two films, distributors are banking heavily on strong openings. “Nowadays, the first three days decide a film’s fate rather than long theatrical runs,” the distributor explains. “Both Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 are expected to draw big crowds and prove that Ranveer Singh and Yash enjoy a solid following in Telugu states, justifying the hefty amounts paid for the rights.”



Adding to the high-stakes box office race, Telugu star Pawan Kalyan will enter the fray a week later on March 26 with Ustaad Bhagat Singh. “Pawan Kalyan is guaranteed to open big,” says the distributor. “He plays a tough cop set in Hyderabad’s Old City, and the film is expected to create ripples if the story connects with his massive fan base.”



After bouncing back strongly with OG, despite Hari Hara Veera Mallu turning out to be a damp squib, Pawan Kalyan is expected to dominate the box office once again. Industry circles believe he had to outwit Ranveer Singh and Yash to deliver a blockbuster in the Telugu states. "He has that kind of stamina in Telugu states," he adds.

