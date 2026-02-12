Ranveer Singh Eyes a ‘South Indian Thali’ of Entertainment?

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is keen on collaborating with Telugu filmmakers—and for a very specific reason. According to a source, the actor is looking for a “commercial script that feels like a South Indian thali, with a mix of all ingredients.”



Ranveer had earlier shown interest in working with director Prashanth Varma and even participated in a photo shoot for two days. However, the project did not move forward due to creative differences. The actor is now reportedly in talks with director Boyapati Sreenu and a couple of other Telugu filmmakers.



After exploring intense and performance-driven roles in Bollywood and tasting major success with the spy action adventure Dhurandhar, Ranveer is said to be eager for a larger-than-life commercial outing. “He wants Telugu directors to incorporate songs, dances, comedy sequences, a romantic angle, and high-octane action—built around a fictional, over-the-top character designed to connect with the masses,” the source adds.



Meanwhile, Ranveer has also agreed in principle to do a big-ticket film with Mythri Movie Makers, the production house that made a strong entry into Bollywood with the success of Jaat. “Ranveer is comfortable working with Mythri because they don’t compromise on budget, scale, or promotions. All they need now is the right director and script to roll out the project this year,” the source reveals.



After collaborating with stars like Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan, Mythri Movie Makers are now eager to join hands with Ranveer Singh and further strengthen their footprint in Bollywood.