‘Never Meant to Hurt’

Ranveer Singh publicly apologised on Tuesday, December 2, after a mimicry act from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara —performed during an appearance in Goa — triggered widespread criticism for hurting cultural sentiments. In his statement, the actor clarified his intent, saying, “My intention was to highlight Rishabh’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.”

Reiterating his respect for India’s cultural and spiritual diversity, Ranveer added, “I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

The backlash had intensified after Ranveer referred to the revered daivas as “ghosts” during the interaction.

Rishab Warns

Rishab Shetty had even cautioned Ranveer beforehand, advising him not to attempt the mimicry as it could be misinterpreted and escalate tensions, according to a well-placed source.