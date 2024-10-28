Rannvijay Singha reveals his favorite biryani spot in Hyderabad

Roadies, a show that elevated the standards of reality shows in the country is coming back with it's 20th season. The latest season titled 'Double Cross Battleground' is all set to stream with the preliminary auditions in each city being done. Talking with Deccan Chronicle during his recent visit to Hyderabad, RannVijay Singha, the host who is coming back after a gap of almost four years, shared his excitement.

Excerpts:

Q. You missed out last season, do you have any complaints regarding the season?



Actually, after 2020, four years, I missed out few seasons, not just one and. you know, when you're in a relationship or your relatives goes to Canada, US or the UK, you remember a lot of those small small things that you love about them, that aren't those wonderful.

So I think the last four years, MTV and I have actually missed each other so much that now that they've come back, you know, In a season that's 20, which is the Milestone season. It's fantastic. It's supposed to change each other. But while those four years were happening, uh, I was doing different things.

I was trying to figure it out a way of, you know, uh, connecting the show in a different way, uh, but there was no other way, it was just so happened that we bring that situation, but always knowing that we will come back and no more better season than this.

Q How do you find Sonu Sood hosting the show?



I love Sonu Sood. Yeah, I have a lot of respect for him, not just because of what he did during Covid, before that also we worked together, for some events. and then during Covid that is a nature that he already had that just came out.

For him to be hosting Roadies was awesome because that's the kind of guy that they look up to. I'm gonna say to that. The last season Karm ya Kaand where, you know, it's Good vs evil and he's the right choice.

So I think that was the perfect choice.



Q What is your favorite Biryani spot in Hyderabad?



A lot of times when you come to Hyderabad, there are some spots that people will say, this is the spot for good biryani and you go to those Spots and I've done that because I've been working there for 20 years.





So now because it's been so long, I will go to a these people and then get the right food. And i think Andhra food is not just about Biryani. That's what I felt. Because I'll come here so often even the local food, the spices, the chicken dishes they're pretty amazing. Yeah. Even those Starters with like all the other, you know, ingredients is pretty cool. Yeah.



Q So what is special about this season? How will it be different from this?



It is Roadies double cross it's in the theme only, which means you can't trust anybody if you want to win, you want to trust yourself because survival of the fittest and I think everything is fair in love and war like they say.

It could be the end of it as you know it, but if this was a season that somebody wants to win, it would take everything. The OGs were coming, Neha and Rhea are never been part of the show together, we've added some elements which will keep you guessing, so because all these this season becomes special.

Q How do you maintain your energy throughout?



I think probably having experiences and exposure kind of excites me. But I think different things are driving me now. I wanted to work, I have kids, and I have high energy generally so I don't have to maintain it's just that things excite me.



Like now this time this whole show me coming back, that's the other thing. The first question that you answered if it was something that kept doing, maybe it would be as exciting. But today is exciting because I'm coming back. The reaction is crazy, they have missed me, you know, the feeling that people watch Roadies and continuously every day commented everywhere, where is Rannvijay? come back, come back. These things excite me and i'd love, um, the fact that we have the opportunity in the resources to work in the field where your work is fun, like a lot of Adventures.

I'm very grateful for the kind of, you know, love we get it. So I mean, energy is always going to be like that.