Ranbir & Deepika May Reunite for Ayan Mukerji Film

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone may reunite on-screen after nearly a decade — and the project is already stirring nostalgia and excitement across the industry. According to multiple trade sources, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is reportedly planning a contemporary adaptation inspired by Raj Kapoor and Nargis' 1956 classic Chori Chori, with Ranbir and Deepika as leads.

The beloved pairing, which last appeared together in Tamasha (2015), has long remained a fan favourite thanks to their notable chemistry in Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). Their return, if confirmed, would mark one of Bollywood’s most anticipated on-screen reunions.

Sources indicate Mukerji intends to move away from the heavy VFX-driven narratives (Brahmastra) and instead explore a lighthearted, emotional, travel-based romantic drama. The film, insiders say, will not be a direct remake but will reinterpret the central theme of unexpected love blossoming during a journey — retaining the charm, humour, and heartfelt depth of the original while situating it firmly in the present day.

Adding to the buzz is speculation that the film may mark the revival of the iconic RK Films banner, now overseen by Ranbir Kapoor. If true, the project would carry symbolic cinematic significance, echoing its own inspiration rooted in Kapoor family history.

While neither Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, nor Ayan Mukerji has publicly confirmed the collaboration, industry chatter and trade reports continue to strengthen speculation. Fans, meanwhile, are eagerly awaiting an official announcement — hopeful that the reunion of this iconic duo, fused with the timeless soul of Chori Chori , will deliver a romantic film that bridges classic charm with modern storytelling.

This article is authored by Siftpreet Kaur, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle