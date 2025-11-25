Ranbir Kapoor’s Vegetarian Phase Questioned After Viral Dining Clip

Ranbir Kapoor has once again found himself at the centre of an unexpected controversy — this time over what’s on his plate. A short clip from the latest episode of Dining With The Kapoors has gone viral, allegedly showing the actor eating fish and mutton during a family meal. What should have been an ordinary moment has spiralled into a fierce online debate: Did Ranbir Kapoor lie about turning vegetarian for Ramayana?

Months ago, reports claimed that Ranbir had adopted a strict vegetarian diet to prepare for his role as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated Ramayana. For fans, the shift symbolised discipline, devotion and the spiritual depth associated with the character — fitting neatly into Bollywood’s long tradition of actors transforming themselves for major roles.

But the newly surfaced clip has triggered doubts. While Ranbir can clearly be seen eating, the food on his plate isn’t definitively identifiable. Some viewers insist it’s non-vegetarian, while others argue it could be vegetarian look-alikes — not unusual in a curated show environment.

Online reactions erupted instantly. One of the user's wrote, “PR teams of Bollywood actors should be fired, especially that of Ranbir,” echoing a wider frustration with what many perceive as overly controlled and sanctified celebrity narratives. Critics argue that the vegetarian angle may have been amplified for publicity, crafting a more ‘Ram-like’ image ahead of the film.

Supporters, however, defended the actor. “Maybe he was vegetarian during shoot months. That doesn’t mean he can never eat fish again,” one fan commented, noting that preparation for a role doesn’t bind an actor permanently.

The episode has reignited a broader conversation about authenticity in celebrity culture. In an age of perpetual scrutiny, even a meal can become a flashpoint, exposing the delicate balance between PR-polished personas and real, often mundane human behaviour. The controversy also highlights how narratives built around spirituality or sacrifice can quickly unravel in the face of candid, unfiltered footage.

This is hardly Ranbir Kapoor’s first brush with online speculation — and it won’t be his last. Whether he ate non-veg or not may ultimately matter less than the questions the debate raises about truth, image-making and what the public is primed to believe.

For now, Ranbir remains silent — and in the age of viral clips, that silence might speak louder than any clarification.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from St Joseph’s Degree and PG College