Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ Teaser Debuts in LA: Fans Blown Away by Visual Grandeur

Ranbir Kapoor stars in the upcoming epic Ramayana, where he will be essaying the role of Lord Rama. A teaser for the film recently received an exclusive screening in Los Angeles and has quickly become a major talking point on social media. Fans who attended the screening shared their reviews online, praising the film’s massive scale and visual grandeur.

The official first glimpse of the film is set to be released to the public on April 2, 2026. Leading man Ranbir Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra traveled to Los Angeles specifically to unveil this sneak peek to an international audience. The buzz online is huge.



The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, and Sunny Deol. Yash is playing Ravana. Sai Pallavi is playing Sita. Sunny Deol is Hanuman.



Ramayana: Part One is scheduled for a grand theatrical release for Diwali 2026.



LA reactions getting bigger by the minute… critic Chris Gore calls #Ramayana “India’s Lord of the Rings” after watching the making footage and teaser twice



praising the scale, quality and #NamitMalhotra’s vision.



Some are already comparing it to #RRR levels of impact… pic.twitter.com/7cCt7AlnHY — Freak4Flims (@Freak4Flims) March 31, 2026 Exclusive 🔥



Watched #ramayana teaser at special screening in 3D...



Looking better than Avatar 3D — Girish ✨ (@Om___28) March 31, 2026 Foreigners reaction on #Ramayana gilimpse 🔥



They said, "it's amazing, it's like India's lord of the rings" 🥵



Now I can't wait for 2nd April 🤞



Indian cinema is going to witness a history defining moment 💥 pic.twitter.com/LS39DOLqOR — Mr SP (@Lonely_prabh) March 31, 2026



