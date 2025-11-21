Ranbir Kapoor Puts ‘Ramayana’ Back For Bhansali

There was a time when Ranbir Kapoor would not work on more than one project at a time. That has now changed. He is currently working on two major projects simultaneously: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. And that appears to have created a bottleneck in his dates diary.

The two most ambitious projects in his career so far have taken more of Ranbir’s time than usual, and he has had to give almost double the dates he had initially earmarked for them.

“Ranbir had planned to complete the two parts of Ramayana, then finish Bhansali’s Love & War. But the film is showing no sign of getting done. Therefore, he has no choice but to give Bhansali all the dates that were originally meant for Ramayana Part 2. This means that Part 2 may not be able to reach theatres as per plan at the end of 2026,” says an informed source.

Ranbir had planned to complete the two parts of Ramayana, then finish Bhansali’s Love & War. But the film is showing no sign of getting done. Therefore, he has no choice but to give Bhansali all the dates that were originally meant for Ramayana Part 2.”